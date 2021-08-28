Madhya Pradesh: Regularise illegal colonies in eight days

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora municipal council administrator chaired the review meet held here at the municipal council hall to discuss ongoing works on Thursday.

The department head clerks shared the information about the works.

Administrator gave eight days to regularise the illegal colonies and to maintain a register for property tax demand and recovery.

The sanitation branch was directed to spray insecticides to check the spread of dengue. It should be ensured that garbage is picked up from the garbage collection site near Chowpatty and vegetable market. The target of planting saplings should be completed within the time limit, added administrator.

Cleaning of the sealed chamber on the filter plant should to ensure supply of pure drinking water during the rainy season. Beneficiaries who have taken funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but have not started construction should be counselled to utlise the fud.

The works approved in Prajakarya branch should be completed within the time limit.

A revised estimate of school revival should be prepared and road construction in the colony should be started immediately, ordered administrator.

Chief municipal officer Aarti Garwal, deputy engineer Maheshchandra Soni, Dimple Pardesi, Rajiv Rao deputy engineer Nasreen Qureshi, Rishabh Kashyap and other employees were present.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:45 AM IST