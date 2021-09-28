Madhya Pradesh: Victory flame 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' grandly enters Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, has been brought to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya here on Tuesday amid grand celebration.

The victory flame was brought to UTD campus in form of a big rally.

A grand function was organised in university auditorium which was attended by Army personnel, university teaching and non-teaching staff, students and eminent persons of the city.

The victory flame was displayed during the function as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' commemorative events.

DAVV has made elaborate arrangements for display of victory flame.

Last week, the victory flame was put on public display at Mhow railway station also.

A heritage train operating from Mhow, which traverses through scenic hills of the Malwa region, had interspersed with tunnels, bridges, waterfalls and goes till Kalakund, was decked up with the tricolour and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' banners.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Administration apathy takes a toll on Ayurvedic hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:47 PM IST