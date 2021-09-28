Madhya Pradesh: Administration apathy takes a toll on Ayurvedic hospital

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Absence of boundary wall and presence of unwanted elements around Ayurvedic Hospital in Dhar town is a matter of concern.

Patients and locals said that the biggest problem was the absence of boundary wall around the hospital. “There is no boundary wall around the hospital. Many a times unwanted elements enter into hospital without any security check. This is dangerous as anyone can bring arms or other weapons. Stopping this is a challenge for us because we cannot have our personnel deployed at each point,” said a villager.

Not only entry of miscreants, but the hospital land was also vulnerable to encroachment. Many suggested that if boundary wall was constructed around the hospital premises, it could be used to cultivate medicinal plants beneficial in Ayurvedic treatment.

The administration’s efforts are concentrated on refurbishing district hospital. It is not concerned about Ayurvedic hospital.

Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain is also an allopathic doctor along with additional district magistrate Dr Saloni Sidana.

Both officers inspect the district hospital and ensure all facilities and smooth functioning, but maintain a distance from the Ayurvedic hospital.

When the matter was raised before ADM Dr Saloni Sidana, she said that administration would look into the matter soon. While resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Atul Tomar said that regular treatment was being done in the hospital. “We have been informed about the shortcomings to the administration already and hopefully it will resolve as earliest,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:25 AM IST