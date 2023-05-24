Madhya Pradesh: SVSS demands restart of Khandwa-Sanawad train

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti (SVSS) displayed a toy train at Punasa railway crossing to protest non-plying of Khandwa-Sanawad train on Tuesday.

Zakir Hussain Ami and Anubhav Jain of the committee said that despite successful trial by Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) and completion of laying railway tracks, the train was yet to be started on Khandwa-Sanawad route.

Protesters aimed to draw attention of Union ministry of Railways towards the issue. Major social organisations of the city, including Lions Club, Rotary Club and others, also demanded start of train on the said route.

They also sought solutions for traffic jams at Punasa railway crossing. SVSS members suggested widening of road near railway crossing by straightening the curve and removing two nets at the railway gate. Railway over-bridge and underpass could be a permanent solution to the traffic woes, they said.

They warned of massive protest at Sanawad railway station if their demand was not fulfilled.

Dr Rajendra Palod, Om Bansal, Yusuf Pathan, Pranav Vyas and others were also present.