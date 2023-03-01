Madhya Pradesh: Suspicious death of jail inmate in Dhar ; 2 guards of district jail suspended for negligence

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the death of a prisoner under suspicious circumstances, the jail administration on Wednesday suspended two jail guards of Dhar district jail. The order has been issued by the jail superintendent Alka Sonkar, Central Jail, Indore.

Both the guards have been suspended for serious lapses, negligence and apathy. During the suspension, jail guard Abdul Razzaq Khan has been posted in Indore Central Jail and Mukesh Solanki has been posted in Sardarpur sub-jail.

Notably, Bheru Singh who was serving 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for abduction and rape died late Monday night.

On February 11, 2022, the prisoner was transferred from Indore Central Jail Indore to Dhar District Jail for getting ITI training. Here Bheru died under suspicious circumstances. The other prisoners went on strike on Tuesday.

Jail inmates on hunger strike

After the death of Bheru Singh, fellow prisoners got united and began a hunger strike. All the prisoners did not even eat food till noon while shouting slogans against jail authorities. When Indore Central Jail administration came to know about the matter, jail superintendent Alka Sonkar reached Dhar with her team.

