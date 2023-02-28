Madhya Pradesh: Abduction and rape accused jail inmate dies mysteriously in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old abduction and rape accused died here in the Dhar district jail under mysterious circumstances on Monday evening, jail administration said.

According to jailor Shyam Verma, prisoner Bheru fell down near the bathroom on Monday night due to sudden dizziness and he died after being taken to the hospital. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a judicial magistrate is investigating the case.

On the other hand, Bheru’s family members and others on getting the information about his death gathered outside the jail on Tuesday morning and alleged that an assault on Bheru lead to his death. Rajaram Bhagore, the brother-in-law of the deceased told that there was a fight in the jail and it was the only reason behind Bheru’s death. An inquiry should be conducted in this matter, so that appropriate action can be taken against the culprits, Rajaram said.

Meanwhile, Dhar Kotwali police registered a case in the matter under the relevant Section of CrPC.

According to the information, in the year 2018, a case of kidnapping and rape was registered against Bheru by the Sardarpur police. After an investigation, the accused was sentenced to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Sardarpur court on November 26, 2019.

On February 11, 2022, prisoner Bheru had been brought to Dhar Jail after being transferred from Indore Central Jail to get ITI training.

Jail sources claimed that on Monday afternoon, jail officials launched a search operation inside the barracks. During this, they had an argument with Bheru.

After getting information about Bheru's death, fellow inmates did not have breakfast on Tuesday morning. While the family members were seen raising slogans demanding appropriate action outside the jail, the co-prisoners staged a hunger strike inside the jail.

In the morning, when the superintendent of the jail met the prisoners and asked the reason for not having food, they informed him about the fight. After this the jail superintendent RR Dangi has assured the prisoners to get PM done through videography and action will be taken after the PM report.