Madhya Pradesh: 'Main Bhi Dayanand' fancy dress competition concludes in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate 200 years of the birth of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, a fancy dress competition on the theme 'Main Bhi Dayanand' was organised by Arya Samaj Mahila Samiti, Dhar at Dayanand Bal Mandir on Saturday. Children in the age group of 10 to 15 years participated in the fancy dress competition. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the lamp with Mahayagya. To participate in the competition, children had to come to Dayanand Bal Mandir premises, dressed as Swami Dayanand and narrate a story related to him. Anubhuti Rathore from Timing Public School, Dhar was the winner of the competition.

Vaidik Singh Thakur from Dayanand Arya Vidyapeeth, Dilawara secured the second position and the third place was occupied by Aarushi Kaushik from Dayanand Bal Mandir, Dhar. The chief guest of the event was Aruna Boda, director of well-known programmes in the city and Rambharose Verma, district in-charge of Patanjali Yog Samiti. They also played the role of judges. Boda presented an inspirational song and Verma performed Beti Bachao Beti Padhao folk songs and yoga. Arya Samaj minister Mahesh Arya apprised the gathering of the significance of the competition. Arya Samaj Mahila Samiti chief Rekha Rathore conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Lakhan Singh Arya.

