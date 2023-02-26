e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'Main Bhi Dayanand' fancy dress competition concludes in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 'Main Bhi Dayanand' fancy dress competition concludes in Dhar

Anubhuti Rathore from Timing Public School, Dhar was the winner of the competition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate 200 years of the birth of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, a fancy dress competition on the theme 'Main Bhi Dayanand' was organised by Arya Samaj Mahila Samiti, Dhar at Dayanand Bal Mandir on Saturday. Children in the age group of 10 to 15 years participated in the fancy dress competition. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the lamp with Mahayagya. To participate in the competition, children had to come to Dayanand Bal Mandir premises, dressed as Swami Dayanand and narrate a story related to him. Anubhuti Rathore from Timing Public School, Dhar was the winner of the competition.

Vaidik Singh Thakur from Dayanand Arya Vidyapeeth, Dilawara secured the second position and the third place was occupied by Aarushi Kaushik from Dayanand Bal Mandir, Dhar. The chief guest of the event was Aruna Boda, director of well-known programmes in the city and Rambharose Verma, district in-charge of Patanjali Yog Samiti. They also played the role of judges. Boda presented an inspirational song and Verma performed Beti Bachao Beti Padhao folk songs and yoga. Arya Samaj minister Mahesh Arya apprised the gathering of the significance of the competition. Arya Samaj Mahila Samiti chief Rekha Rathore conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Lakhan Singh Arya.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CPR training camp concludes at Dhar hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 'Main Bhi Dayanand' fancy dress competition concludes in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 'Main Bhi Dayanand' fancy dress competition concludes in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 235 police personnel undergo CPR training in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: 235 police personnel undergo CPR training in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Projects worth Rs 31 crore dedicated to public during Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Projects worth Rs 31 crore dedicated to public during Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra ends in Mandsaur, various construction work inaugurated

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra ends in Mandsaur, various construction work inaugurated