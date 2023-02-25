e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CPR training camp concludes at Dhar hospital

Madhya Pradesh: CPR training camp concludes at Dhar hospital

District superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said that the main objective of the training was to provide first-aid to people facing cardiac arrest or breathing issues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training camp was organised in Dhar hospital at Police Lines under the guidance of the director general of police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena. CPR is an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops. Everyone was told about its need and importance by giving a demo of the CPR technique in the training.

District superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said that the main objective of the training was to provide first-aid to people facing cardiac arrest or breathing issues. He added, presently 8 out of 10 people die due to lack of first-aid in a cardiac arrest. CPR increases the chances of survival of the patients. In the programme, Dr Ashok Jain, Dr Manish Modi and Dr Kusum Patidar explained the problems related to the heart.

Additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar, Devendra Dhurve, home guard Sainani Meena, reserve inspector Arvind Dangi, police station in-charge Deepak Chauhan and others were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers told about benefits of soil health for human well-being in Dhar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan of development work worth Rs 14.52 lakh performed in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan of development work worth Rs 14.52 lakh performed in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Foundation stone of development works laid during Vikas Yatra in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Foundation stone of development works laid during Vikas Yatra in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: MLA inaugurates development works during Vikas Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: MLA inaugurates development works during Vikas Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: Long-distance train to run between Okha, Naharlagun

Madhya Pradesh: Long-distance train to run between Okha, Naharlagun

Madhya Pradesh: DJ music irks students going for board exams next week in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: DJ music irks students going for board exams next week in Meghnagar