Madhya Pradesh: CPR training camp concludes at Dhar hospital

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training camp was organised in Dhar hospital at Police Lines under the guidance of the director general of police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena. CPR is an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops. Everyone was told about its need and importance by giving a demo of the CPR technique in the training.

District superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said that the main objective of the training was to provide first-aid to people facing cardiac arrest or breathing issues. He added, presently 8 out of 10 people die due to lack of first-aid in a cardiac arrest. CPR increases the chances of survival of the patients. In the programme, Dr Ashok Jain, Dr Manish Modi and Dr Kusum Patidar explained the problems related to the heart.

Additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar, Devendra Dhurve, home guard Sainani Meena, reserve inspector Arvind Dangi, police station in-charge Deepak Chauhan and others were also present.