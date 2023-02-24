Madhya Pradesh: Farmers told about benefits of soil health for human well-being in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A farmers' training-cum-awareness programme on natural farming was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar at KVK, Dhar and village Bagdi, Block-Nalchha, Dhar.

In charge of the programme, Dr G S Gathiye, an agronomist said that natural farming is an ambitious project of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Government of India, New Delhi. Describing natural farming as the need of the day, he said that human health completely depends on the health of the soil. Expressing concern over the present condition of the soil and the declining level of organic carbon (less than 0.6%), he said that by indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers/pesticides, we have almost completely destroyed the soil health, carbon levels and friendly organisms found in the soil.

He asked each farmer to start natural farming in at least one-fourth of the agricultural land and talked about providing technical guidance/assistance by the scientists of the centre. Along with this, while throwing detailed light on the importance of natural farming on human and soil health, he said that it is very important to have micronutrients along with carbon in the soil for good crop production.

D.S. Mandloi, technical officer (Horticulture) apprised the farmers about the technique of using various components of natural farming in horticultural crops and said that through natural farming, farmers can get more production and natural vegetables and fruits in the market. It is the best option to earn more income.

A total of 48 farmers participated in the training programme organized on February 20 to 21, 2023 at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar. In the above programme, representatives from NGO ‘Child Fund’ Sneha Sharma, Prakash Bhanwar were also present.

