Madhya Pradesh: Suspended P-G exams unlikely before January 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third semester exams of the post-graduate courses, which were scheduled in the offline mode from December 22 but were postponed following protests by NSUI activists, are now unlikely to be held before January 15. “We’ve decided to hold exams of the post-graduate courses after January 15,” said an officer of examination department of DAVV.

Besides, DAVV will write to the Bar Council of India (BCI) and National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) seeking the mode of exams for law courses and teachers’ education courses, respectively. “A separate schedule will be prepared for law courses and teachers’ education courses exams,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The Department of Higher Education had directed universities in the state to hold the winter season exams in the offline mode as Covid-19 cases had come down significantly. As a result, DAVV had fixed the M.Com, MA and M.Sc third semester exams from December 22.

However, activists of the NSUI staged a protest on the RNT Marg campus of DAVV demanding change in the mode of exams from offline to online. Their argument was that Covid-19 fears still persist. Following the protests, DAVV had suspended the exams stating that it would seek guidance from DHE over the matter. However, higher education minster Mohan Yadav had, on Tuesday, said that the mode of exams would remain offline as it was in the interests of students.

PG first semester exams likely in Feb end

The protests by NSUI had derailed the examination calendar of DAVV completely. The university may extend the MBA and B.Ed third semester exams scheduled from December 30 and fix them for the second week of January. The university, which has thought of holding P-G first semester exams at end-January, is now saying that the exams will be held at end-February.

