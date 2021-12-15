Madhya Pradesh: BJP Mandal president’s wife commits suicide in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Party’s mandal president’s wife committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in Jabalpur on Monday late night.

The woman was identified as Sangita Soni, and had married 12 years ago. According to reports, the woman used to have a dispute on minor issues with her husband, Surendra Soni.

According to neighbours, the couple had a dispute on Monday, after which the woman went to her room and hanged herself. When the family members came to know about it, they immediately took her down but she died.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Madan Mahal police station in charge Neeraj Verma said that the police had established a case and tried to collect information about the incident from the family members.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:08 PM IST