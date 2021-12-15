Madhya Pradesh: Man seeks police help to free his wife from sex racketeers’ clutches

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man in Gwalior has sought police help to get his wife freed from the clutches of sex-racketeers'.

The man, who works as a labourer, claimed that the accused had uploaded obscene videos of his wife on porn sites.

In his complaint to police, the man said that three persons from the city lured his wife taking the advantage of poverty and pushed her into flash trade. He added that the persons were known to his wife as she used to work as housemaid in their houses.

He said that he came about his wife's involvement in flash trade three months ago when he checked her mobile phone. Then, he had a dispute with his wife over the issue. Following, the wife went to her parent's house.

According to reports, the man has also handed over some obscene videos of his wife and links of porn sites to police.

The man who works as a labourer, had got married 12 years ago. He told the police that his wife started working as housemaid at accused's houses in Kirar Colony because of poor financial condition of the family.

The complainant has mentioned names of three persons identified as Virendra Gupta, Randhawa Kaurav and Narmada Kaurav in his complaint letter to police. He further claimed that Randhwa owned a domain of a porn website and uploaded obscene videos.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complaint of the victim had been forwarded to cyber cell. "They (Cyber Cell) is conducting a probe into matter and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

