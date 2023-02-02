Madhya Pradesh: Suitor sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for murder in Barwani

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): First additional sessions judge, Barwani, Kailash Prasad Markam awarded life imprisonment to a man for the murder of a woman’s father for turning down a marriage proposal, harassing her even after her marriage and beating up her husband.

Prosecution media in-charge Kirti Chauhan said that the accused named Brajesh used to harass the woman for marriage and it continued even after she got married to Shailendra.

He also attempted to seduce the woman by sending her indecent App messages. Troubled by his repeated proposals, the woman’s brother Nitesh, father Babulal and husband approached the accused's mother to restrain him but instead the accused on February 10, 2020, attacked the woman’s father and husband with sharp knife, in a fit of rage, due to which, father sustained major injuries on left side of chest and later succumbed to those injuries. A case was registered at Anjad Police station and the police arrested the accused.

After hearing the district public prosecution officer BS Chauhan, the man was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life along with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000.

