Madhya Pradesh: 125 years old Shivling stolen from Barwani's Rinmukteshwar temple

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, an ancient Shivling was stolen from the Rinmukteshwar temple in Rajghat, an island village in the Sardar Sarovar Dam backwater area in Barwani district.

After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the location and conducted an inspection of the temple.

“The temple has been inspected and it could be the act of some anti-social element,” said Vikas Kapis, the in-charge of the City Kotwali police station.

According to temple priest Narayan Bhai, this temple was founded in 1880, and a 125-year-old Shivling was stolen from the Rinmukteshwar temple.

A large number of devotees come here to pay their vows on various festivals, so this temple was not displaced like many other temples, even though it was submerged for half of the year.

According to the information, there are many such temples that have not been relocated. The land for these temples was actually given by the Narmada Valley Development Authority only in the settlements, but the people associated with the temples demanded that everything remain on the banks of the Narmada, so the land was only given up to the bank water limit.

