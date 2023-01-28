Madhya Pradesh: Police recover country-made explosives from car in Barwani

e-Paper Get App
ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Representative Image |
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday recovered country-made explosives from a car in Barwani.

The police arrested one person in this regard.

Based on a tip-off that there could be ammunition in the car when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives.

"Our team received info that there could be ammunition in the car, when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives. One accused was arrested, and efforts are underway to nab another. They were made from material used for firecrackers," Barwani Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla said.

A probe is underway.

article-image

