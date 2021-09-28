Madhya Pradesh: Sub Divisional Officer cuts day's salary of guard who complained against him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sub-divisional officer (SDO) who was accused of abusing a forest guard has ordered deduction of a day's salary of the same guard who had complained against him. Forest union leaders said that this was pressure tactics by the SDO.

Forest guard Devendra Tomar had complained against SDO Dinesh Vaskel on Saturday following dispute over performing duty at the Ralamandal main gate by Tomar.

Immediately after the incident, Tomar complained at Tejaji Nagar police station and also to his department's senior officers. Tomar had accused the SDO of abusing him and threatening to shoot him.Tomar had made forest employees Sarla Sondia and Vikas Yogi as his eyewitnesses.

However, during recording of statements on Sunday by DFO Pandwa, both Sarla and Vikas did not back the allegations levelled by Tomar. Sources in the forest department said that both the forest employees had been pressurised.

Forest employees' union leaders who were not satisfied with the investigation, met Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Indore division in this regard and the CCF too was not satisfied with the ongoing investigation. The union demanded that SDo Vaskel be transferred, otherwise the investigation would be affected.

