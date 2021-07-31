Madhya Pradesh: Stung by government rules bereaved kin fail to get aid

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kin of a farmer who died after being stung by honey bees eight months back are running from pillar to post to get financial aid from the government, thanks to the technicalities of government policy.

Family members claimed that Sushil, son of Seetaram Patel, a resident of Talwada village under Kukshi block of Dhar district was attacked by huge swarm of bees when he was at his agriculture field.

He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Doctors said that there was hardly any place on his body which was not bitten by honey bees. Sushil was the bread winner of the family and only son to his parents. He is survived by his old parents, wife and a son.

After his death, his wife and son submitted an application seeking financial help at the sub-divisional office here. The administration rejected his application as the bee is not mentioned as a poisonous creature in the Gazette circular.

The then SDM Vivek Kumar forwarded the application with a note that the farmers are given financial assistance by the agriculture department. But agriculture department revert the application back to the revenue department here.

Villagers said that they always consider honey bees as poisonous insect. Many villagers have lost their lives due to attack of honey bees, they added.

We fail to fathom as to how educated people formulating policies do not consider bees to be poisonous.

Meanwhile, when contacted sub-divisional magistrate Navjeevan Vijay Panwar said that the matter has just come in front of me, it has been taken into consideration, SDM said.

Is Honey bees poisonous?

Are honey bees dangerous? According to experts honey bees are considered to be dangerous. A sting from a honey bee will result in a painful, raised welt. In some cases the venom from a honey bee sting can cause a severe allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. However, a small percentage of people are allergic to insect stings and suffer a much more severe and dangerous reaction, known as a generalised reaction. Stings in these people may cause anaphylaxis and can be fatal.