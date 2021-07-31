Bhopal: Economy’s woes began with Nehru’s 1947 speech, says Sarang

Bhopal: Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang was trolled on social media on Saturday after he blamed the first Prime Minister late Pt Jawaharlal Nehru’s first speech after Independence for country’s economic woes. A video of minister’s statement went viral on social media drawing reactions from people.

Sarang said, “Inflation doesn’t happen in a day or two. The mistakes in the first speech that Nehru delivered from the ramparts of Red Fort led to deterioration of the economy in the nation.” PM Modi in the last seven years has only lifted the failing economy, he added. He even suggested to Congressmen to stage a protest in front of 10 Janpath Marg, Delhi (residence of Sonia Gandhi against inflation) for the economic recession.

In response to the statement, MPCC spokesperson KK Mishra said the BJP people must be dreaming of Gandhi and Nehru all the time. They should now blame Nehru for the lack of Oxygen, Remdesivir and beds during pandemic too, he said. Congress MLA PC Sharma took to Twitter and shared the video on his page. He blamed the minister for making absurd comments. Sarang had to face series of trolls after the video of the press conference went viral on social media.

A Twitter user, Bikram Mihir (@bikrammihir267), wrote “This person should be awarded Bharat Ratna for his incredible wisdom.”

This is not the first time that the minister had blamed Nehru. Sarang had earlier stirred up controversies saying how Nehru’s favourite brand of cigarettes was brought from Indore while he was visiting Bhopal. Apparently, the brand was not available in the state capital then. Despite efforts the minister couldn’t be reached for his comments. He didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages. When contacted, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “We have not learnt about any such statement so far.”