Madhya Pradesh: Students surprised after their board results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students got surprised with the result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations as they have scored more marks than that of their expectation. Some students, however, feel that the marks allotted to them are biased and they demanded clarification from the board.

Several students across the city have demanded to know the details of computation of their marks. “We want fair marks,” Aman Pandey, a student, said.

“We should at least raise our voice against injustice which is very important. It shows our fighting spirit and we have given our best exam so don't think about discrimination now hope for the best,” Ankur Singh, a private candidate, said.

Muskan Singh, Khushi Gupta, Aarav Singh Rajpoot and other students in the city have also quoted the same.

In response, CBSE has said that the management is preparing a policy to address the issues related to the computation of marks of class 10 and class 12.

The board has said that soon the policy would be uploaded on its official website.

“We were receiving multiple requests regarding that. The board is preparing the policy. It will be uploaded on the official website soon. The policy would contain all the details about how to submit representations,” CBSE said in an official circular.

The board has clarified that they would accept representations regarding disputes only if they would fulfill according to the proposed policy.

“The schools that want to submit representations and are contacting the board in any form are requested to do so once the policy is formulated and uploaded on the website. They are also requested to comply with all the directions mentioned in the policy. Any representation that has been sent before the policy was prepared will have to be submitted again within the timeline mentioned in the policy,” the notification reads.

The board had released class 12 and class 10 results recently. This year, around 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered out of which 13,04,561 appeared in the board exams.

According to the board, 12,96,318 candidates have cleared the exams and scored upto 99.37 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage for class 10 this year is 99.04. This results in an increase in the overall pass percentage by nearly 8 percent.

In 2020, the recorded pass percentage for class 12 was around 91.46 percent.

Meanwhile, the results of 16,639 students are under process. The Board had said that the results of these students will be declared later though has not mentioned any specific date.