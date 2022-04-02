Madhya Pradesh: Students participate enthusiastically in Pariksha Pe Charcha

KV students benefit

NARMADA NAGAR: Standard 9th to 12th students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, took benefit of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme of the Prime Minister. Various arrangements were made on the school premises for the programme. Five smart televisions were set up in the classrooms, and a big screen was also set up at the school's CCA Hall. The school in charge Dr Santosh Dhotre and other teachers were also present at the programme.

240 Navodaya students attend programme

ALOT: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal Manju Chaudhary said that 240 students, teachers, and parents attended the "Pariksha Par Charcha" programme initiated by the Prime Minister that concluded at 1:30 PM. A projector was installed in the academic hall of the school for everyone to be able to attend the programme. Many students received answers and guidance related to fear of exams, studies related stress and other queries during the programme.

PM talks about exam related fear, problems

SANAWAD: Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya situated in Sanawad attended the "Pariksha Par Charcha" program organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Friday. Modi talked with the students virtually to discuss the fears and problems faced by students for the upcoming CBSE examination. Students attended the program via broadcast through a projector. After the programme, MLA Sachin Birla motivated the students for the examination. On this occasion, BJP politicians Ramcharan Kushwah, Jay Karoda, Shyam Maheshwari, and others were present.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:51 PM IST