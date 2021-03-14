Madhya Pradesh: Strict vigil in Burhanpur, Collector, SP inspect border check posts

Burhanpur: On Friday, collector Praveen Singh and Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha inspected border check posts as Burhanpur district is adjacent to the state of Maharashtra which has been showing a constant surge in the Covid cases.

Actions are being taken by the district administration strictly on check posts, challan action on not wearing masks and violating Covid-19 guidelines are also being taken.

District administrators are constantly being requested by the administration to avoid trips to hotspot districts, not to go to crowded places, to stay safe, and to keep their city and family safe.

SP and collector conducted a surprise inspection of Loni checkpost Nachankheda, Dedhatalai, Bhotafata, Antaruli and gave necessary guidelines to the officers and employees working on duty.

They gave instructions to officers that check the RT-PCR negative report of the people who are entering the district from Maharashtra. Entry to the district should not be given if there is no negative report.

Sub-divisional officer revenue KR Badole, chief municipal and health officer Dr MP Garg and other officials were also present during the inspection.

