Madhya Pradesh: MLA Murli Morwal performs bhumi pujan in Barnagar, inaugurates various construction works in rural areas

Barnagar: MLA Murli Morwal launched many construction works and did bhumi pujan too in gram panchayat Chirola on Saturday.

He launched the Gopal Krishna Gaushala worth Rs 27.71 lakhs after worshipping a cow. Bhumi pujan of a culvert near the Mali Samaj Dharamshala was performed, which would be constructed with Rs 2 lakhs approved from the legislative fund. Bhumi pujan of a cultural hall was done in Palwa village. Rs 2 lakhs has been approved from the legislative fund for this hall. CC road worth Rs 3, 61, 000 was launched and gravel road constructed from Shanti Dham to Dharamshala worth Rs 13 lakhs was launched.

The villagers welcomed MLA Morwal by garlanding him. An extremely happy atmosphere prevailed during the programs. MLA Morwal said that the construction of gaushalas will continue in the panchayats and gaushalas will be approved by the government. "Development is our objective whether it is drinking water problem, road issues or other issues, work is being done to resolve the issues faced by the villagers. Voice is also being raised for the rights of the farmers," he added. “Every person in the area is a member of my family and will always be”, he further said.

District panchayat member Ishwar Singh Chouhan, former janpad member Thakur Rajendra Singh Rathod, block Congress president Gajendra Yadav and others were present on the occasion.