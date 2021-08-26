Madhya Pradesh: Street play to inspire people for vaccination

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A street play is being staged by the youth workers of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell of Shaheed Bhima Nayak Government Post Graduate College, Barwani to promote the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0.

The play has been prepared and is being staged under the guidance of Principal Dr Viplav Sharma and Preeti Gulvania, Dr Jyoti Joshi Upadhyay, Kiran Verma, Jitendra Chauhan, Ankit Kag, Rahul Bhandole, Rahul Sen, Samragyi Upadhyay, Bhaskar Upadhyay and Dr Madhusudan Choubey are playing the various roles in the play.

The play is written by Preeti Gulvania and Viplav Sharma. The play also be streamed over social media platforms. Viplav Sharma said, “We are fortunate that we are contributing in the promotion of this important campaign. Dr Madhusudan Choubey said, “On August 25 and 26, a campaign for vaccination of Covid-19 is being organised. You should also participate in this and get vaccinated and inspire other people to get vaccinated too.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:08 AM IST