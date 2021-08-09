Madhya Pradesh: State staff with salaries above Rs 25k should give Rs 500 for caring cows, says Hardeep Singh Dang

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh government and in charge of Barwani Hardeep Singh Dang who is on a trip to the district went to the Ashagram hill to plant saplings.

He was taking part in Ankur Abhiyan.

The minister went to see 20,000 saplings that have been planted and reviewed the plantation drive.

He praised the thousands of saplings planted and the efforts made to keep those plants alive.

About the protection of cows, Dang said, “It is our duty to protect the cows, but it should not be done through words but through actions. Every farmer should rear a cow. A piece of land should be registered in the name of only when a farmer owns cattle. The government employees, whose salary is more than Rs 25, 000, should give at least Rs 500 every month to the cow shelters or donate the same amount for rearing cows.”

“All the people's representatives who want to contest elections should mention in the documents that they rear a cow. Else, their forms should be rejected. This is my personal demand.”

When he was asked whether he made such a proposal in the cabinet, he said that he kept on making such demands which would be accepted in some day or the other.