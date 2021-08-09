Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislators walk out of house demanding holiday on International Day of World’s indigenous peoples, assembly adjourned till Tuesday morning

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress legislators raised a storm in the house demanding a holiday on International Day of World’s indigenous peoples on Monday.

They walked out of the house and began to stage a sit-in near Gandhi status on the assembly premises.

The Congress members in the house said that the government was insulting more than 2 crore tribal people of the state. Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA, Sajjan Singh Verma said that Congress government had declared Holiday on August 9 and had also organized celebrations to respect the tribal people of the state. “But, this government has imposed section 144 on this important day,” Verma said.

Countering the allegations of Congress leader Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress members were trying to spread an illusion among the people. He further said that the government would declare a holiday on Birsa Munda’s anniversary.