Bhopal: Jashn-e-Azadi organised to tell kinds about unsung heroes

Bhopal: To impart knowledge to children about the unsung heroes from Madhya Pradesh who played a prominent role in freedom struggle, a theatre group has organised a workshop, Jashn-e-Azadi.

The unsung heroes included Bhima Nayak, Thakur Ranmat Singh, Shankar Shah, Jawahar Singh Bundela, Sherat Ramjan, Raja Thakur Prasad, Begam of Bhopal etc.

Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural and Welfare Society has conducted the workshop on the premises of Shiv-Sai Temple in Sultanabad area to mark 75 years of Independence.

Director of the society, Bishna Chauhan said they organise children theatre workshops from time to time. “But this time, we decided to organise workshop to impart knowledge to children about unsung heroes of state who sacrificed their life in freedom struggle,” he added.

Besides heroes, children will also be told about popular quotes of freedom fighters like ‘Swaraj mera janam siddh adhikar hai…,’ ‘Tum mujhe khoon do mai tumhe azadi dunga …,’ ‘Sare jahan se achchha…’ etc.

Senior theatre artists in the city will guide children in the workshop. ‘Azadi ke Tarane,’ ‘Rang Sangeet’ and a short play ‘Azadi ke Deewane,’ will also be rehearsed during workshop and presented on Independence Day. The event will be streamed live on Facebook page of theatre group.