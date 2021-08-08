Bhopal: House of Saora tribe shows their sense of esthetics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A traditional house of Saora tribe in Odisha is on display under online exhibition series - 60 on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The house is set up in the Tribal Habitat, an open air exhibition of the museum. The Saora tribe is known as one of the oldest tribes in Odisha. According to the 2011 census of India, the Saora population in Odisha is 5, 34,751.

They are mainly divided into two classes: Hill Saora or Lanjia Saora and low land Saora or Sudha Saora. Their scattered housing pattern in hill slopes, installation of village deities (Wooden posts) at the entrance of the village, ingeniously prepared stone bounded terrace fields with inbuilt water management system, lineage organization called Birinda, attractive wall paintings called ‘Idital.’

The Saora region surrounded by hills, streams and gaping valleys attracts everyone.

The huts are rectangular with walls made of mud and stone neatly plastered with clay and often decorated with white stripes. In the living room, there is a rift made by cross beams, about five feet from the floor, on which grain is stored in baskets. The slope of the roof is very steep and very low from the ground level. The grass-thatched roofs are changed once every two or three years.

Assistant keeper of the museum P Shanker Rao says that dance is part of the life of Saora. It is the most important source of recreation. Without it, a festival remains incomplete, he adds.