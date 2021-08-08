Madhya Pradesh: Documents, farmers' loan books gutted in fire at Central Bank under Belkheda police station, Jabalpur

The incident also brings to the fore the negligence of the bank. Despite the installation of a fire alarm in the bank, it did not sound at the time of the accident.

The fire brigade soon reached the spot and brought the fire under control. It is said that the fire brigade had covered a distance of 55 km from Jabalpur in just 38 minutes and reached the spot.

Narayan Prasad Sahu of Belkheda lives on the first floor of the building having Central Bank premises on the ground floor. Narayan Prasad Sahu, wife Imarti Bai, Kishan Sahu, Rukmani Sahu, Ravi Sahu Pinky, Shweta, Sumit Sahu, Sejal Sahu, Sania Sahu were all sleeping in different rooms. When the family members had trouble breathing late in the night, everyone got up in a panic and saw smoke all over.

Flames were emanating from the bank premises. Villagers rescued everyone and took them out.

On receiving information, the bank manager reached the spot. "All the important documents, furniture, computer table-chair, farmers' loan book, etc. had turned into ash. Fortunately, the fire did not reach the cash chamber," said the manager. Manager Anand Kumar from Jabalpur and other staff reached the spot.