Bhopal: Indian Bank holds programmes on 115th foundation day

Bhopal: Indian Bank, which was founded on August 15, 1907 is organising several programmes on its 115th foundation day, as per press release.

As per release, the bank gifted a note counting machine to Mahakal temple, Ujjain, on August 6 in presence of the manager of the bank’s Ujjain branch and other staff members.

Similarly, the bank gifted fans and tube lights to government higher secondary school, Narela Shankri. The bank officials apprised the school staff of functioning of the bank and banking.

Those present on the occasion include the bank’s regional manager Amarjeet Singh Heera, deputy regional manager Shivkumar D and Hemant Junglwa.