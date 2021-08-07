Bhopal: Chouhan announces Rs 31 lakh each to women’s hockey team members

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening announced ‘Samman nidhi’ of Rs 31 lakh each to women’s hockey team members who took part in Tokyo Olympics. “Our women’s hockey team’s performance in Tokyo was superb. They may have lost the fight for bronze medal but won our hearts. We have decided to give Rs 31 lakh to every member of the team. Our daughters will certainly win in future,” he said

The CM also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning gold medal in the Olympics, which he said, was the first gold medal in Olympics for India after 13 years. He said, “I salute Neeraj’s passion and determination. The entire country is proud of his achievement.” The Chief Minister also congratulated golfer Aditi for, what he said, exceptional performance in the Olympics. He said, “We couldn’t win a medal (in Golf) but I am confident that the future is bright. You are an inspiration. We are proud of you. Keep giving your best.”