Madhya Pradesh: Spurious liquor in branded bottles!

On July 26, they all started vomiting as their group reached Nayagaon border. On reaching Saawariyaji, their fellow passengers took them to doctor as Narendra complained of acute stomach ache.

Later he was taken to the Civil Hospital in Saawariya for treatment from where he was referred to Chittorgarh. Narendra died while undergoing treatment.

Before reaching Chittorgarh, Rupesh's health also started to deteriorate and he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

Ishwar is undergoing treatment at Udaipur, Nilesh at Indore while Jai has been discharged after recovery. On July 28, a case has been registered at Chittorgarh under sections 304, 328 of Indian Penal Code and Section 16/54B of the Rajasthan Excise Act. Later the case was transferred to Sanawad.

After a probe, the special investigative team (SIT) arrested Lucky from Sanawad. Lucky told police that he sourced six bottles of liquor from Rohit Prajapat. Rohit was arrested from Sanawad. He told police that he procured the liquor from Kalka Prasad.

Police raided Kalka Prasad’s place and seized a total of 6,320 caps of bottles of different volumes of the IMFL, 1,500 boxes of 750 ml bottle of IMFL, 9,021 stickers of liquor bottles, 13 paper boxes of IMFL, 2,147 stickers of bottles of IMFL, 10,775 holograms of IMFL, machine for packing country liquor caps, 542 litres of spirit, 40 litres of chemical, and a steel tank of 1,000 litre.

SP Chouhan said that Kalkaprasad Chauhan used to fill spurious liquor in expensive liquor bottles. The spurious liquor was packaged like the original and sold through the accused Rohit and Lucky to the consumers at a cheaper rate, officer added.