Bhopal: IGRMS introduces viewers to tattoo tradition of Baiga through online exhibition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An object of ‘Ethnic Art Tattoo Tradition’ is on display on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of the online exhibition series-59. The exhibit is in Veethi Sankul, an indoor gallery of the museum.

The aim of the exhibition, which has begun from Thursday, is to introduce the viewers to the tattooing tradition of the Baiga tribe.

They mainly live in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Many people of this tribe come from Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Shahdol, and the Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The community belongs to the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTGs).

They have their own traditions and culture. The surroundings they live in have an impact on their art and culture.

The tattoo art is associated with their socio-cultural belief and economic activities.

The women with tattoos get high regards in the society, as well as in the house of their in-laws.

Museum Associate, Umesh Kumar Jhariya, says the tribe regards tattoos as the ornament of a woman’s body. At the age of 8-12 years, girls get tattoos on their bodies and they continue to do so throughout their life.

He further says that the Baiga women opt for getting tattoos on their bodies gradually.

There are appropriate ages and fixed timings for getting different types of tattoos.

Initially, a woman gets tattoos on the upper part of her body, especially on the forehead. She, then, gets tattoos on the hands, back, thighs, and finally on the chest.

Tattooing can be done in any season except the rainy season. Badnin women who belong to the Badi caste make tattoos on the bodies Baiga women.

They use items like mascara paste, needles, Asafoetida (Hing), Oil and cotton for making tattoos.

Instead of mascara paste, the Baigas prefer juice extracted from the leaves of a plant, oil of Ramtila and Bhilwa seed for making tattoos, Jharia adds.