Bhopal: Rewa District hospital CMO held for graft

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police trapped Rewa chief medical officer of district hospital Dr Alakh Prakash while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe for issuing a medical certificate on Thursday.

SP Lokayukta Rewa Rajendra Verma informed Free Press that the complainant Amit Tiwari, a †resident of Rampur tehsil, had approached the Lokayukta complaining against the CMO who was allegedly seeking monetary gratification for issuing a medical certificate.

The CMO Dr Prakash demanded Rs 20,000 to prepare the medical report. Tiwari agreed to pay the amount in three instalments. Tiwari after handing over the first instalment of Rs 5000 went to the Lokayukta with the complaint. While the Lokayukta sleuths were still preparing a trap to catch hold of the corrupt official, Tiwari had to hand over the Rs 5000 more to CMO as he was continuously mounting pressure on him.

The Lokayukta team of 25 personnel headed by DSP Pravin Singh Parihar and inspector Pramendra Kumar finally laid a trap. On Thursday, the CMO did not accept the final amount directly, he instead made one of his employees Ranjeet Agnihotri to take Rs 10,000.

As soon as Agnihotri handed over the cash to CMO, the sleuths arrested the duo. Following their arrest the police conducted searches at the office and house of the CMO and his subordinate.