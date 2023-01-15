Madhya Pradesh: Speeding bus rolls three times leaving three dead, 49 injured in Khargone district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three passengers including a woman were killed and 49 injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and rolled three times near Barwaha village of Khargone district on Sunday morning. The condition of 12 persons was said to be serious and they were referred to Indore.

Those who were killed are identified as Nirmala, 45, wife of Rajesh Mehar, a resident of Dewas, Ravi, 30, son of Rajaram Gathia, a resident of Indore and one Shravan, son of Radheyshyam, a resident of Chhegaon Makhan village in Khandwa district.

Police said the 38-seater bus of Sharma Travels moving from Indore to Khandwa carrying 52 passengers. The accident took place between Baghphal and Manihar village, about seven kilometres from Barwaha tehsil at around 11 am on Sunday morning. Injured passengers were admitted to the hospital in Barwah, seven of the serious ones were referred to Indore.

Passengers claimed that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a high speed. While attempting to overtake a car moving ahead, the driver lost control over the bus and it skidded off-road and rolled three times before ramming into roadside bushes.

Eyewitness account: Asked driver to slow down but he turned deaf ear: passenger

The bus passenger claimed that bus overturned three times before crashing into roadside bushes. Asrad Mansoori, a resident of Chandan Nagar, Indore, who was heading to Sanawad said that he was sitting on the bonnet when the bus overturned. The bus was driven at a very high speed. Many times had asked the driver to slow down, but he turned a deaf ear. The bus driver tried to overtake a car but lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road and overturned thrice times before ramming into road-side bushes.The eyewitnesses said that there was chaos on accident spot. The passersby called others and informed the police about the accident. Swinging into action, the people took charge and began evacuating the passengers from the severely damaged bus.

Additional staff called at civil hospital

All the injured were rushed to Barwaha Civil Hospital and later, seven of them were referred to Indore. Due to Sunday, there was a shortage of staff in the hospital and initially the duty doctors and nursing staff had a tough time attending to the patients.

Soon other doctor, nurse and dresser compounder were called to the hospital. On getting the information, doctors from three city hospitals also volunteered and they along with their medical staff reached the government hospital and attended to the injured.

Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased: Collector

District collector Kumar Purushottam reached Barwahs Civil Hospital and interacted with the injured and their kin. Collector has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased. Every single life is precious for us. There have been 3 bus accidents in 4 days.

The collector said that strict action will be taken against the over speeding bus drivers in the district. “Our priority is to keep the roads safe. These accidents are also happening due to overloading and competition between buses to reach first in order to get more passengers. In this regard too, a discussion will be held with the Indore RTO regarding the permit. Speed governors should also be installed in school buses and they should be followed strictly. Such measured will be taken in the district to check road accidents,” said collector.

VHP, Bajrang Dal calls off Shorya Yatra

VHP, Bajrang Dal called off their proposed Shorya Yatra which was to be taken later in the noon on the day. As soon as the news of accident spread, the members of the two right wing organisations rushed to the hospital to help the victims and their kin. Some of the activists also reached the spot and brought some of the injured to the hospital.

