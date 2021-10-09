Madhya Pradesh: Special program to mark World Arthritis Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lions Club Mahanagar will organise a special 'Patient Awareness Programme' at Ravindra Natya Griha on Sunday on the occasion of World Arthritis Day.

In this programme, patients and their families will get an opportunity to interact with renowned haematologists of the country and get answers to their queries. Experts will try to dispel common myths and misconceptions associated with arthritis.

The best part of this event is that not only the doctors but the patients will also get a chance to share their experiences.

During the programme, those arthritis patients who are living a normal life through proper treatment and routine will share their experiences.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:04 AM IST