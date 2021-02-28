Madhya Pradesh: Special passenger train between Ratlam-Nagda to begin from March 2

Ratlam: For the short distance passengers, one more special passenger train will start from March 2 in the Ratlam rail division. According to a railway press release, a special passenger train between Ratlam-Nagda will be introduced from March 2 which will be fully reserved.

Railway information said that special train No 09545 will depart from Ratlam at 10 am and will reach Bangrod at 10. 11 am, Runkheda at 10.20 am, Khachrod at 10.31 am, Bedawanya at 10.41 am and Nagda at 11 am.

Similarly special train No 09546 will depart from Nagda at 8.35 am which will reach Bedawanya at 8.43 am, Khachrod at 8.50 am, Runkheda at 9.03 am, Bangrod at 9.12 am and Ratlam at 9.30 am.

Railway information said that Ratlam-Nagda special passenger train will be fully reserved and only reserved ticket passengers can travel.

Meanwhile, though the Ratlam rail division has commenced the process of a reintroduction of short-distance passenger trains recently but eyewitnesses said that the flow of the passengers in the passenger trains of short distance has been reduced substantially comparing to pre covid era.

Passengers said that it has been seen that only in urgent cases people were travelling because of the two reasons firstly Covid threat and secondly higher charges of the tickets of the short distance trains being run as special trains with seat reservation comparing to pre covid ticket charges.