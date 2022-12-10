Madhya Pradesh: Special flights to run from Indore to South India for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors summit

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that special flights will be operated from Indore to South India for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors summit to be organised here in January next year.

Scindia made the above remark while talking to the reporters after a meeting held with officials and public representatives regarding preparations for the same in Indore on Saturday.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be organised between January 8 and January 10 whereas the Global Investors Summit will be held on January 11 and 12 in Indore next year.

Scindia said, "The flights will be operated from Indore to three regions in south which include, Indore-Chennai, Chennai-Indore, Kochi-Indore via Bangalore, Kochi-Indore via Hyderabad, Indore-Kochi via Hyderabad, Thiruvanthipuram-Indore via Bangalore and Indore-Thiruvananthapuram via Bangalore. These flights will be operated between January 8 and 12 so that people do not face problems in visiting Indore and attending both the programs here. I hope it will be a historic program and we are working along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make the program successful." Scindia further said, "Earlier, Indore was connected with 11 cities and now it has connected with 22 cities in the last 17 months. The air traffic movement was 305 a week from Indore airport in the past but now it has increased to 457 air traffic movements a week.

Indore is connected with Dubai and efforts are being made for the development of Indore airport." "Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has requested to make an announcement inside the flights that passengers are about to land in the cleanest city of India. As a result of which, that announcement is being made in all the flights landing in Indore," union minister added.

"Due to heavy congestion of passengers at airports, there was a problem at some airports, after which we called a meeting and reduced flights during peak hours. In Delhi, instead of 22 flights during the peak hour, now 19 flights are running, this will be further reduced so that the passengers do not face any problem," Scindia added.

With the introduction of Digi Yatra app, there is no need to show boarding pass and Aadhaar, it is saving time," he added.

