Madhya Pradesh: Solar Man Of India 'Chetan Singh' Solanki Visits Bhikangaon | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, known as Solar Man of India and Solar Gandhi and founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation visited Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Monday. Dr Solanki is a man on a mission to promote solar energy awareness across the nation. Leaving his prestigious job at IIT Mumbai, Solanki has been promoting solar adoption and sustainable energy practices, reducing carbon footprints.

Addressing a gathering, Solanki underscored the urgency of empowering communities to transition towards solar energy solutions. He highlighted the detrimental impacts of climate change and urged collective action to mitigate its effects. He emphasised the pivotal role of media in driving climate action, raising awareness and promoting sustainable practices.

As part of his commitment to a sustainable future, Solanki announced a unique criterion for attendees at his daughter's wedding, pledging to invite only those dressed in non-pressed attire. Solanki's relentless efforts for renewable energy and green energy span over a decade.

He also participated in the United Nations Multi-Year Expert Meeting which showcases global work in Energy Access, Energy Sustainability, and Climate Change. Under ‘Solar Yatra’, hoping to increase awareness of energy conservation, and promote the use of solar energy, he covered 22 states of India travelling over 51,000 kilometres within 1,163 days.