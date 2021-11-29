Madhya Pradesh: Solanki and Sharma elected president and secretary of TPA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CA Shailendra Singh Solanki and CA Abhay Sharma were elected president and secretary of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA).



The AGM of TPA of the city was held on Sunday in the TPA auditorium where the new executive committee for 2021-23 was elected unopposed. TPA is a 60 years old body of tax advisers.

At the AGM, chief electoral officer CA JC Baheti announced the election of new officials as follows. CA Shailendra Singh Solanki elected as president, CA Abhay Sharma secretary, CA J P Saraf vice -president, CA Som Singhal joint secretary, CA Manoj P Gupta state tax secretary, CA Krishna Garg central tax secretary and CA Sankit Mehta elected as treasurer. Apart from this, 9 executive members were elected unopposed.

The new president of TPA CA Shailendra Singh Solanki said that the organisation will make new innovations for all-round progress of the profession and society.



Secretary CA Abhay Sharma said that a coordination committee would be set up for proper coordination between the members and the tax departments, which would try to solve the daily problems and issues

arising during tax administration by mutual consent.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:29 PM IST