Madhya Pradesh: Software engineer found hanging at his residence in Indore

A software engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction late on Monday. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which the police were informed. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said that the deceased was identified as Vipin Sharma, a resident of Silicon City Township. He was a software engineer and ran a firm in the city. His residence was sealed and the further investigation is underway into the case.

So far, no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.