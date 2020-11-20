Thane: 52-year-old man found hanging from tree, cops launch probe

A dead body of a 52 year old man found hanging on a tree in one of the housing complex in Thane, on Friday evening. The body has been found after the missing complaint lodged in a local police station of Thane before 3 days.

"Loutan Sonkar, 52, who is the resident of Niwara society, located near Tulsidham area of Thane; was found hanging on a tree near Swapnalata complex, in Manpada area of Thane" informed police official from Thane.

Following the alert, the fire brigade team.of Thane reached with fire engine and rescue vehicle at the spot.

"The body of the deceased was found hanging on the tree, close to the Swapnalata complex which consists under construction buildings. It is suspected that Sonkar would have committed suicide. However, the further investigation is on," said police official from Chitalsar police station, Thane.

"The deceased was missing since last few days, as the missing complaint of the deceased was filed before three days by his relatives at the police station,"added official.