Madhya Pradesh: Sodhani reinstated as principal of Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector and chairman of the government-aided Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College Manish Singh revoked the order of removing Rajesh Sodhani from the post of principal of the college.

The move came soon after Sodhani filed the petition challenging the manner in which he was removed. In his petition, Sodhani claimed that the bylaws were not followed while issuing orders for his removal from the principal’s post.

He was removed as principal, reportedly following complaints by the teaching staff against him. He was not even given a graceful exit as an in-charge principal was installed in the principal’s office during the period of his leave. An order issued by the additional collector said that Sodhani had been removed from the post as the day-to-day functioning of the college was being hit since he would remain absent frequently. Shyam Sunder Sharma, head of the electrical engineering department, was made in-charge principal.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:34 PM IST