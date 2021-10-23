Madhya Pradesh: Close shave for school students, bus driver killed, 10 injured as bus meets with accident in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus driver died and ten students sustained serious injuries in Barwani district on Saturday morning when the bus met with an accident.

Instead of the driver, the cleaner was driving the bus belonging to Anjad Public School and the driver was sitting with the students, sources said.

On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate of Rajpur, Veerendra SIngh Chouhan and a police officer rushed to the spot. They sent the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the cleaner escaped from the spot after the accident.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to nab the cleaner.

