Madhya Pradesh: Sixth death anniv of farmers, killed in firing observed in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth death anniversary of farmers who were killed during their agitation for better prices for their produce was observed in Lod, Chilod Pipliya, Takravad, Nayakheda and Barkhedapanth villages of Mandsaur on Tuesday. A two-minute silence was also observed at Badi Chowpati.

Farmer leader Mahesh Vyas Ladusa said that six years ago, six farmers were killed by brutal firing by the police on the instructions of the government. The farmers are still struggling to fight for their rights. Loans of farmers were not waived off and they are not getting the right price for their produce.

All farmers whose crops got damaged due to natural calamities are wandering from door to door of higher authorities for compensation. Ladusa further said that he is with farmers even when the government is not treating them as they should be.

Farmer leaders Rajendra Purohit, Amritram Patidar, Mahesh Vyas Ladusa, Ramchandra Patidar, Dilip Patidar of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Sanjay Upadhyay, Moolchand Patidar, Shyam Rathore, Mukesh Patidar and others were also present.

