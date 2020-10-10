Madhya Pradesh: Six people held for IPL betting in Indore

Crime branch on Saturday raided a flat in Rajendra Nagar area and nabbed six people while they were betting for IPL matches. Rs 75,000 and mobile phones were seized by the team and the accused were booked under the Public Gambling Act.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said that acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by Rajendra Nagar police station team raided a flat in Shivsagar Colony near Gamle Wali Puliya and arrested six people for IPL betting.

During the raid, accused were talking to their customers over the phone for betting.

The accused were identified as Ritesh Bhawnani (Sadhu Waswani Nagar), Satyanand Bohra (Rajendra Nagar), Rajeev Israni (Silicon City), Akash Khatri (Triveni Nagar), Saurabh Jain (Ratlam Town) and Mohit Choudhary (Kanabagh Colony).

Parashar said that the accused were betting for the match of Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals. Laptops, TV, 19 mobile phones, registers with accounts of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 75000 in cash were recovered from the spot. The accused were IPL betting in a rented flat for a few months. Further investigation is being done.