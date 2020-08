Madhya Pradesh: Six children die in rain-related incidents

At least six children lost their lives, while another one went missing in separate rain-related incidents in three districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Four children were crushed to death when a mud wall of a house collapsed on them while they were playing on the road at Banahra village under Umariapan police station in Katni district, sub-divisional officer of Katni Sapna Tripathi said.

Rains had apparently weakened the wall causing it to cave in, she said.

The deceased included a four-year-old boy, an eight- year-old girl and two six-year-old girls, the official said.

Two rain-related casualties were reported in Parei village under Gaurihar police station of Chhatarpur district, where two girls, aged nine and 14 years, drowned in an inundated field on Saturday, an official said.