Madhya Pradesh: Shubhada emerges youngest female umpire in the country

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Shubhada Bhosle Gaikwad of Madhya Pradesh, is currently making headlines in the sports world. Shubhada, a sports officer of Thandla College in the Jhabua district, has become the youngest female umpire in the country.

Subhada has carved a niche for herself by umpiring in the match between the Indian Maharaja's XI Lions. With this, Shubhada has become the only woman umpire in India. She is currently officiating in Legends League cricket, and her photo is going viral on the internet.

Notably, there are four women umpiring in the tournament, including Shubhada. Apart from this, women umpires from South Africa, Pakistan and Hong Kong are also involved in this. Shubhada is the youngest female umpire in all of them.

State's Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and all the staff of the government college have congratulated her on this achievement.

In the competition which started on 20 January, the first match was played between India Maharaja and Asia Line in which Shubhada umpired. Six matches will be played in the competition, each team will play two matches with each other after which the final will be held.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:35 PM IST