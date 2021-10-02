Madhya Pradesh: Serves show cause notices to twenty absentee officials

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma was left fuming as over 20 officials and staff were found absent from the collectorate on Friday.

The collector inspected the offices in the collectorate and after the inspection issued show cause notices to the absentee officials and staff.

Verma has declared that he will inspect offices in the district. He has made it clear that if any officer or employee is found absent from without any information, a show cause notice will be served, followed by a probe.

He inspected the District Planning Office and the District Office of Women and Child Development Department.

District Planning Office, Barwani was found closed before the office hours and Verma issued a show cause notice to the Office Head of the District Planning Sarita Bhuria.

The office of the District Women and Child Development Department, district program officer Ratan Singh Gudiya and 10 other employees were found absent.

Verma ordered to serve them a show cause notice to them as well. In the office of Industries department, general manager Industries KS Solanki, manager and others were issued show cause notices as they were found to be absent.

Collector has warned the officers and staff to keep their records updated as per their job chart or else action will be taken against them.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:48 PM IST