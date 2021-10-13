Madhya Pradesh: Sero-survey results not released even after two months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two months after the administration’s most ambitious sero-surveillance among children got completed, the administration has decided that they won't release the results, rather they will release it with the second sero-survey.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has been planning to start another sero-survey among children to know the difference in antibodies in them in the last three months.

The first survey among children was done in second week of August in which as many as 2003 samples among children below 18 years were collected. Samples were collected by 50 teams in four days.

Teams had collected random samples of children from 25 wards of the city which include over 200 samples of children below 4 years, 400 samples of children from 4 to 10 years, 600 samples of 11-15 years and the rest of those between 15 and 18 years.

“Report of the first survey has not been released yet. We are planning to conduct another survey soon among children to know the difference in antibodies among them,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma had told the media that a comparative report of both the surveys will be released together.

Meanwhile, sources said that the level of antibody among the children of age group 1-6 years is 69 per cent, while it is 78 per cent in children of the age group of 7 to 9 years and highest is found in the children of age 10-17 years i.e. 82 per cent.

