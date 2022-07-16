Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa police arrest man for Rs 13.3 lakh forgery

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of police from Sendhwa police station has arrested one person for withdrawing a loan of Rs 13.3 lakh from a private bank by preparing forged documents of agriculture land which belongs to another person.

Police arrested, Deepak Sohani, 40, a resident of Rasgaon village under Unn police station in Khargone from Sendhwa bus stand. Police booked him under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav informed that the matter came to the fore recently, when Sanjay, son of Rameshchandra Tiwari and his brother Ashish Tiwari, both residents of Juni Kacheri, Segaon village in Khargone district lodged a complaint against some unidentified person with the Sendhwa police station claiming that accused withdrew a loan of Rs 13.3 lakh on an agriculture land which belongs to their father and after his demise, it was transferred to their name.

In the complaint, the duo claimed that their father late Rameshchandra Tiwari owned agriculture land at Lehuk village with Khasra No 123. They claimed that some unidentified person took a loan on this land by preparing forged documents.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Barwani SP Deepak Shukla and ASP RD Prajapati formed a special team under sub-divisional officer (police) NS Rawat and began an investigation into the matter.

The police collected all information from the bank and based on a tip-off, police nabbed him from the bus stand in Sendhwa. During interrogation, accused Deepak informed police that he forged documents of agriculture land and took a loan of Rs 13.3 lakh from the bank. In order to ensure that the real owner of the land remains unaware of the transaction, he initially repaid the bank instalments on time, but when he failed to repay the instalments the bank sent an intimation letter to the real owners at their address which made them aware of the fraud